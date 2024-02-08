Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $283.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.22. Charter Communications has a one year low of $282.54 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,575,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,028.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.