Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,525 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of American Electric Power worth $213,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.