Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $218,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage
In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34.
Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.
