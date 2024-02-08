Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $238.54 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $238,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

