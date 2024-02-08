Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $222.35 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Fortinet worth $222,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 791.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

