Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,598 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Ecolab worth $224,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

