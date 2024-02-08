Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,202 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Motorola Solutions worth $229,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $330.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

