Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,017,299 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $269,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

