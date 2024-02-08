Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

