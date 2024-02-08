Centrifuge Tops 1-Day Volume of $963,366.41 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $963,366.41 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 525,305,956 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 525,259,512 with 471,619,494 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.52918573 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $840,605.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

