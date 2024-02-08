Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

