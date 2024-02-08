Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.11. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

