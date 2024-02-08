CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,615. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.