Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

