Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.26

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 21648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 839,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.