Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,072,200 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 2.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.18% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,536,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,036. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

