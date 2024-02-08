Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,879,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,138,000 after purchasing an additional 715,347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

