Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $474,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.63. 4,628,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,776. The firm has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

