Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $849.04 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 2.37% of TC Energy worth $849,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

