Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $352.17 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $352,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 792,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,828,000 after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 67.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. 4,741,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,858. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

