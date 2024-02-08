Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Netflix worth $394,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $556.59. 2,103,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,667. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.71 and its 200-day moving average is $445.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.