Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.49% of Enbridge worth $348,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

