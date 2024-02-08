Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

System1 Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of SYS1 traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.01). 92,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,903. The company has a market capitalization of £50.72 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.21. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.39).

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

