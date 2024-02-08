Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $109.15. 966,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.