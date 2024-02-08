Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

