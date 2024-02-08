Burney Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,520. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

