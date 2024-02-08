Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

