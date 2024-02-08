Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Roth Mkm

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

