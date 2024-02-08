Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price at $73.40

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

UMBF stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,509 shares of company stock valued at $755,234. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

