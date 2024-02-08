Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $82.81

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

