Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $38.31

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Shares of SLG stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -33.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 153.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 68,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

