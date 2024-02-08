Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $70.38

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

