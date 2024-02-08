Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $70.38

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
MTDR stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.32.
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
