Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price at $16.13

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

CRGY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,258 shares of company stock valued at $339,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

