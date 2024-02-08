Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BSX opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.