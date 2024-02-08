Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
BXP stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
