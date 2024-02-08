BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.26

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 644961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

