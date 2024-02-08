BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $244,770.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOK Financial stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

