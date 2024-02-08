BMO Capital Markets Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $175.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.