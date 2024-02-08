BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $157.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

NYSE FI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 764,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

