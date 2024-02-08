Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 40.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 29.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

