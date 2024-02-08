Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock worth $681,957. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VMC opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.24. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $237.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

