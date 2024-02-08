Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.1 %

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,484.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,405.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

