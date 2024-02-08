Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $944,301. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

