Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,164 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,164 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

