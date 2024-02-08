bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

BLUE stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

