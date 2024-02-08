Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $33.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 254,460 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLBD

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock worth $68,772,450. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 144,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.