Bittensor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.61 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $448.72 or 0.00987805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $37.61 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,205,246 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,202,952. The last known price of Bittensor is 429.73233407 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $30,916,475.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

