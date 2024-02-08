Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.32. Approximately 694,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,828,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.38.
Insider Transactions at Bitfarms
In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$89,325.00. Also, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
