Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BPTH opened at $0.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
