Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 488 ($6.12) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490.89 ($6.15).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

About Barratt Developments

LON:BDEV traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 487.50 ($6.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,915,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

